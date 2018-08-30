Rams drop preseason finale to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) - Matt Hazel caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Seth Lobato with 6:15 left, and the Miami Dolphins rallied to beat the St. Louis Rams 14-13 in the preseason finale for both teams.
Daniel Thomas had a 5-yard touchdown run for Miami, which trailed 13-0 entering the final quarter. Austin Davis threw for 162 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Pettis, and Greg Zuerlein made a pair of long field goals for the Rams.
Davis completed 12 of 19 passes, albeit largely against second- and third-stringers, and finished the preseason 39 of 63 for 534 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Both teams held out plenty of regulars, the norm for the final preseason game.
