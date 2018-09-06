Rams' Ex-No. 2 Pick Smith Battles for Playing Time

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rams right tackle Jason Smith finds himself battling for playing time this summer with free agent signee Barry Richardson.

That's just fine with Smith, a former No. 2 overall draft pick who is working with the second string and did not start in the Rams' preseason opener at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Given where he was selected in the 2009 NFL draft, most players would expect to be entrenched as a starter. But the 6-foot-5, 308-pound Smith, who has had concussion and other injuries, has started just 26 of a possible 48 games.

Smith said he feels "great" and still believes he has what it takes to be a starting tackle in the NFL.

As for Richardson, he admits he was surprised to be on the field when the Rams (No. 28 in the AP Pro32) and Colts kicked off at Indianapolis on Sunday.