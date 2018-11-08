Rams Filling Holes on Defense

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Losing the top three cornerbacks for the season has forced the St. Louis Rams' defense to be creative.

The Rams are 2-11 this season and ranked 25th in overall defense. A bright spot has been the pass defense, where St. Louis ranks No. 8 overall, allowing 208.8 yards per game headed into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati. That might come as a surprise because the secondary has been devastated by injuries this season.

On the injured reserve list are cornerbacks Ron Bartell, Bradley Fletcher, Al Harris, Brian Jackson, Marquis Johnson and Jerome Murphy.