Rams Filling Holes on Defense

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 16 2011 Dec 16, 2011 Friday, December 16, 2011 4:34:00 PM CST December 16, 2011 in Football
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Losing the top three cornerbacks for the season has forced the St. Louis Rams' defense to be creative.

The Rams are 2-11 this season and ranked 25th in overall defense. A bright spot has been the pass defense, where St. Louis ranks No. 8 overall, allowing 208.8 yards per game headed into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati. That might come as a surprise because the secondary has been devastated by injuries this season.

 On the injured reserve list are cornerbacks Ron Bartell, Bradley Fletcher, Al Harris, Brian Jackson, Marquis Johnson and Jerome Murphy.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 34°
3am 33°
4am 32°
5am 31°