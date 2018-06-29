Rams First Rounder Brockers Injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams rookie defensive tackle Michael Brockers injured his right ankle near the end of the first quarter of the preseason finale.

Brockers, the team's first-round draft pick, was injured when he got tangled up with the Ravens' Jah Reid with 4 seconds to go in the quarter Thursday night. He was helped off the field by two trainers but was able to put weight on the leg, then carted off the field.

The team said Brockers' return was questionable.

Brockers started throughout the preseason. Coach Jeff Fisher went with virtually all of his regulars in the finale.