Rams' Fisher Among Mustache Award Finalists

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- As if reviving the long-dormant St. Louis Rams weren't enough, coach Jeff Fisher has more good news: His hairy upper lip has earned him nomination for a national honor. If you want to call it that.

The St. Louis-based American Mustache Institute annually bestows the Robert Goulet Mustached American of the Year award. The Rams coach, whose team has won two of its first four games, already matching last season's win total, is among 15 finalists for the award.

The winner will be chosen by an Internet vote and announced October 27. Among the other finalists: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, actor Nick Offerman of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" and baseball umpire Jim Joyce.