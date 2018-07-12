Rams Games to Stay on 103.3 FM

AP-MO--Rams-Radio,0054Rams games will stay on 103.3 FM ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams games will remain on 103-point-3 F-M for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Rams Radio and Clear Channel Radio St. Louis announced yesterday that the relationship will continue. The Rams Radio Network serves over 30 affiliates in the tri-state region and the western United States.