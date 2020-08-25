Rams Getting Final Payout From Griffin Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - When the St. Louis Rams sent the second pick of the 2012 draft to Washington, they probably couldn't imagine owning that same slot in 2014.

Thanks to Washington's free fall last year, they do as the final payout from the Robert Griffin III trade.

This is their last chance to capitalize.

After draft day dealings last year, the Rams (7-9) landed explosive receiver Tavon Austin and outside linebacker Alec Ogletree, who led the team in tackles. They also have the 13th pick.

Ideally, the move would again be parlaying the prime pick into more choices. That might be harder to pull off given uncertainty at the top of this draft, so they could end up addressing needs on the offensive line and taking Greg Robinson or Jake Matthews.

Two years ago, quarterback was a rare area of strength. Plus, the Redskins were desperate.