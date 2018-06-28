Rams Handle Game Like Warriors

With three of its offensive stars on the bench, the St. Louis rams offense needed someone to turn to. The answer was Steven Jackson.

"I think he's as good as anyone's ever seen him," said Interim coach Joe Vitt. " I think he's one of them special backs, the more you feed him the ball, the stronger he gets, the more confidence he gets. "

"As a running back, you set your goals on a hundred yard game, it means you had a tremendous game, but last week I had 97 I believe, and we won, so that's all that matters, that we're winning," Rams running back Steven Jackson said.

Jackson turned in a career day with 179 yards rushing in the rams 24 to 21 win. With quarterback Marc Bulger and receivers Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce inactive for Sunday's game, the Rams figured to be lacking the big play. But Jackson filled that void, rushing for 7.2 yards per carry and receiving a 19 yard touchdown pass from Jamie Martin. The 19 yard catch proved to be the winning score as the Rams defense shut down the Jaguars in the fourth quarter. Because of Jackson's second half dominance, the rams defense was well rested for the final series.

"You have a big back like Steven in the backfield and you're giving him the ball, he's keeping that clock moving, he's picking up first downs, that's allowing the defense to get rest," said Rams linebacker Dexter Coakley.

And at 4-4, the rams could be riding Steven Jackson to the postseason.

The Rams get the next week off before playing in Seattle the division leading Seahawks.