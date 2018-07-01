Rams Have Options to Ease Workload on RB Jackson

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams appear to have options in easing the workload on running back Steven Jackson.

Jackson remains the feature back but he might find himself getting fewer carries - and fewer bumps and bruises - after recording 70 percent of the team's carries the past seven seasons.

St. Louis took two backs in this year's draft, grabbing Isaiah Pead with the third of three second-round picks and Daryl Richardson in the seventh round.

Pead has been especially impressive during training camp. He ran with the first team Wednesday while Jackson rested and seems cemented in the No. 2 spot, with Richardson behind him.

Both should see plenty of playing time Sunday when the Rams open the preseason at Indianapolis.