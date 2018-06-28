Rams Have Three of Top 39 Picks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams and new coach Jeff Fisher have three of the top 39 picks in the NFL draft that begins Thursday night.

The Rams pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Redskins, who were so desperate to get quarterback Robert Griffin III that they gave up the No. 6 pick along with their second-rounder, in addition to first-rounders in 2013 and 2014.

More picks means more chances for the Rams to add talent after going 2-14 last season. Options include receiver Justin Blackmon, offensive lineman Matt Kalil, cornerback Morris Claiborne or running back Trent Richardson as a future replacement for Steven Jackson. They could trade down for still more picks.