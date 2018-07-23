Rams hire Jeff Garcia as offensive assistant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have added former Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Garcia will primarily assist wide receivers coach Ray Sherman. The move was announced on Tuesday.

Garcia was with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL last year, and previously tutored NFL quarterbacks Mark Sanchez, Tyrod Taylor and Matt McGloin.

Garcia was a four-time Pro Bowler and played for the 49ers, Browns, Lions, Eagles and Buccaneers.