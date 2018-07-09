Rams Hire Les Snead as GM

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have hired Les Snead as their new general manager.

Snead spent the past 13 years with the Atlanta Falcons, the last three as director of player personnel. The Rams announced his hiring on Tuesday and planned an afternoon news conference.

The Rams are in the midst of an overhaul after winning just 15 games the past five seasons. They have the second overall pick in April's draft after going 2-14 last season.

The Rams have already hired a new coach in Jeff Fisher. He replaces Steve Spagnuolo, who was fired along with general manager Billy Devaney after going 10-38 in three seasons.