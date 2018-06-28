Rams' Jackson Active for Game Against Ravens

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Running back Steven Jackson is active for the St. Louis Rams' game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson was limited in practice Thursday and Friday with a right quadriceps injury sustained on a 47-yard scoring run his first carry of the season in the opener. Jackson did not play in Monday night's loss at the New York Giants and had been questionable.

Ravens left guard Ben Grubbs was inactive with a toe injury. Wide receivers Lee Evans (ankle) and David Reed (shoulder) also were inactive. Cornerback Chris Carr, who had been questionable

with a thigh injury, is active.

Andre Gurode was listed as the starter in Grubbs' place.

Rams rookie wide receiver Greg Salas was inactive. He was wearing protection for a rib injury in practice.