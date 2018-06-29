Rams Kicker Makes Smooth Transition from Division II to the NFL

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Western was a must stop for NFL special teams coaches this spring. Everyone wanted a close look at the kicker who made 21 field goals in a row, nine of them from midfield or beyond.

The Vikings put Greg Zuerlein high on their shopping list. The Texans, too. Rams special teams coach John Fassel made the trip twice.

It's no surprise to his college coaches that Zuerlein has made the jump from Division II to the pros with panache.

Zuerlein broke the Rams franchise record with a 58-yarder in the first quarter Sunday against the Seahawks, then topped it with a 60-yarder in the second half. He's perfect on 12 field goal attempts for St. Louis (2-2).