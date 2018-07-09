Rams Like Aggressive Play of RT Dahl

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are liking the aggressive play they are getting from right tackle Harvey Dahl. Even it sometimes comes at a price.

Dahl was called for holding during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. He got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, too, perhaps after he used a profanity that was picked up on the microphone of referee Jerome Boger. It was just a matter of time before the play made its way to YouTube.

Dahl said the incident was atypical for him although he is known for his physical style of play. And the Rams need every spark they can get this season with a visit to Pittsburgh on Saturday up next.