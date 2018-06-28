Rams LT Rodger Saffold Feeling Good After Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rodger Saffold is feeling better than at any other time in his NFL career.

The Rams left tackle is relatively healthy after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a pectoral injury late last season. He practiced Tuesday after sitting out the previous two days with minor soreness in his groin.

Saffold said only when he's forced to reach out for someone going wide does he think about his pectoral muscles. Otherwise, he said there are no issues.

His health and, for the most part, that of the rest of the offensive line is in contrast to the past two years. Saffold, entering his third year, said the lack of consistency was a major reason the team allowed a league-high 55 sacks last year and quarterback Sam Bradford was unable to finish the season after twice being forced to miss time with an ankle injury.