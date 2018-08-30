Rams' Michael Sam Feels Welcome in NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Though he's no ordinary rookie, St. Louis Rams defensive end Michael Sam says he's treated as such so far in the NFL.

The league's first openly gay active player and all the NFC rookies were in town Tuesday for a PLAY 60 youth football clinic with Cleveland-area children at the Browns' training complex.

It's part of the league's four-day rookie symposium, which includes workshops and topics ranging from player safety and substance abuse to workplace respect.

Sam says he's experienced respect not just from his teammates, but from the other rookies he's met. Sam says his experience has been "very positive, it's very fun. I'm excited to be playing for the Rams. I'm excited to be in the NFL."