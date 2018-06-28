Rams' Newest Member Back Living at Parent's House

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams' latest roster addition can head to his boyhood home after practice rather than living in a hotel.

Tight end Mike McNeill, signed to a two-year contract off the Colts' practice squad on Tuesday, is from suburban Kirkwood. McNeill takes the roster spot of linebacker Josh Hull, placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

McNeill was undrafted out of Nebraska and the Rams had been interested in him at the Senior Bowl. His home is a 15-minute drive from Rams Park.

Hull was a seventh-rounder last year and missed all of 2010 with a knee injury. He missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, and injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.