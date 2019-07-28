Rams: No restrictions on Bradford

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have no restrictions in training camp for quarterback Sam Bradford, coming off a season-ending knee injury in November.

Bradford wore a brace on his left knee during the first full-squad workout Friday, but said he never gave it a thought. Coach Jeff Fisher said Bradford was so impressive in conditioning tests, he finished ahead of players who should have bested him.

Outside linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar was perhaps the most relieved player to get camp underway. Dunbar was arrested for disorderly conduct early Sunday after an altercation that included NBA player Donte Green, and has Fisher on his side after explaining the situation.

The Rams (7-9) are entering their third season under Fisher and general manager Les Snead and seeking a breakthrough for a franchise that hasn't fielded a winning team since 2003.