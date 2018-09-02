Rams notify St. Louis they'll go year-to-year on dome lease

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have notified the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission they intended to shift to a year-to-year lease agreement for their use of the Edward Jones Dome.

A spokesman for the Rams and the CVC, which operates the dome, both confirmed the move Monday.

The notification is a potential pretext to a possible move back to Los Angeles, where owner Stan Kroenke has land to build a new stadium. The Rams had until Wednesday to tell the city.

Under terms of a 30-year lease agreement reached in 1995, the Rams had the ability to convert the lease to annual terms if the dome was not deemed among the top 25 percent of NFL stadiums.