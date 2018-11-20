Rams' Offense Healthier Heading into Second Half

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are getting healthier on offense heading into the second half of the season, with wide receiver Danny Amendola and tackle Rodger Saffold likely back from injuries this week and center Scott Wells returning to practice for the first time since the opener.

That's good news for a unit returning from its bye week anxious to top its seven-point output in a wipeout loss to the Patriots in London. But just in time for a stiff test in San Francisco, which is allowing an NFL-low 12.9 points a game and is No. 2 in total defense at 271 yards per game.

Amendola remains the team leader with 32 receptions and 395 yards even after missing three games with a collarbone injury sustained while attempting a diving catch Sept. 30 against Seattle. Saffold has missed six games with a third-degree right MCL strain and Wells broke his left foot in the opener.