Rams OL Watkins Suspended for Opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins has been suspended without pay for the season opener for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 338-pound Watkins was a fifth-round pick last year and played in one game his rookie season before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He's expected to contend for playing time this season and is eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games.

The Rams announced the suspension Wednesday. They started organized team activities earlier in the week.