Rams Opt Not to Hire Ryan, Name Bush LB Coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have decided not to hire Rob Ryan as defensive coordinator and stepped in a new direction by hiring Frank Bush as linebackers coach.

Bush replaces Blake Williams, son of Gregg Williams, who was briefly defensive coordinator with the Rams last winter before being suspended indefinitely for his role in the Saints bounty scandal.

Bush was with the Titans the last two seasons and prior to that was defensive coordinator for four seasons with the Texans. He has also been a player, scout, position coach and assistant head coach.

The Texans set a franchise record for fewest points allowed per game, 20.8 points, and yards allowed at 324.9. Bush earned two Super Bowl rings while with the Broncos from 1995-03.