Rams OT Saffold Out At Least a Month

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold will be out at least a month with a right knee injury.

Coach Jeff Fisher said Saffold has a third-degree MCL sprain and other damage to the knee, but said it was not season-ending.

Saffold was hurt advancing a fumble in the first quarter Sunday in the Rams' 31-28 victory over the Redskins. He was a surprise starter after being hospitalized with a neck strain in Detroit after the opener and listed as questionable prior to the game.

Fisher did his best to dispel rumors that running back Steven Jackson had been benched for spiking the ball in protest after he was ruled short of the goal line on a third-down carry from the 1, but was held out with a minor groin injury but could have returned in case rookie Daryl Richardson faltered.