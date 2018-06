Rams Place OT Rodger Saffold on Injured Reserve

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold has been placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. Rookie Kevin Hughes was promoted from the practice squad.

Both starting tackles will be out Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks with Jason Smith sidelined a fourth game by a concussion.

Saffold was a second round draft pick last year and was immediately plugged into the lineup at left tackle.