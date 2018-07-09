Rams Plan to Stay Conservative for Game 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Coach Jeff Fisher might add a few more plays to the game plan for the St. Louis Rams' second preseason game. However, players know they can be a lot better, too.

Middle linebacker James Laurinaitis said it's not about the calls, but how they'll be executed in the Governor's Cup game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. Running back Steven Jackson said an offense only needs one play to score.

The Rams were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 38-3 rout at Indianapolis last week in a matchup of two-win teams that tied for the NFL's worst record in 2011.

Jackson noted the Rams were unbeaten in the preseason last year and it did not serve as a launching pad for the regular season. Jackson, like the rest of the team, wants to see improvements all over whether or not the offense is vanilla.

Fisher said most players will probably go a little deeper into the game, perhaps a series or so. But he said the approach still would be pretty conservative.