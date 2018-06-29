Rams Present Dome Improvement Plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Rams have submitted their plan to upgrade the Edward Jones Dome and ensure that the team remains in St. Louis.

Details of the team's plan are not being made public and the Rams said the process will remain confidential. The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission said Tuesday that that NFL team has submitted its counterproposal to a plan the CVC announced in February. The CVC will begin the review process, but spokeswoman Donna Andrews declined further comment.

The Rams can break their lease after the 2014 season if the dome is not deemed to be among the top tier of NFL stadiums.

The CVC plan called for $124 million in improvements but asked that the Rams pay 52 percent.