Rams Put Top Draft Pick on Injury List

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 31 2011 Jul 31, 2011 Sunday, July 31, 2011 6:52:00 PM CDT July 31, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have placed first-round pick Robert Quinn on the non-football injury list. Quinn hurt his right knee while working out in North Carolina two months ago. The 6' 4", 265-pound defensive end agreed to a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year on Saturday.

St. Louis coach Steve Spagnuolo says the staff wants to assess the health of Quinn's knee before he practices with the rest fo the team.

The Rams also reached deals with defensive tackle Justin Bannan and linebacker Zac Diles on Saturday. The 6'3", 310-pound Bannan started all 16 games last season at Denver, which released him this offseason. Diles, who played for the Texans last season, is expected to play both outside linebacker positions.

