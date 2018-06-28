Rams Release Cornerback Ron Bartell

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cornerback Ron Bartell has been released by the St. Louis Rams, the latest casualty in the team's rebuilding efforts under new coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead.

The Rams released defensive end James Hall, center Jason Brown and defensive tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan on Monday.

The 30-year-old Bartell was the team's top cornerback most of his seven seasons with the Rams, but missed virtually all of 2011 after sustaining two neck fractures in the opener. Bartell, who was injured when he absorbed a block by an Eagles lineman, has said he intends to resume his career.

Bartell was a second-round pick in 2005 and had been the second-longest tenured Ram behind running back Steven Jackson, a first-round pick in 2004.