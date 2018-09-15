Rams Return to Play on Monday Night Football

6 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, September 17 2011 Sep 17, 2011 Saturday, September 17, 2011 5:58:00 PM CDT September 17, 2011 in Football
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There's no denying the St. Louis Rams are excited to be making the franchise's first Monday night appearance in five years, even if coach Steve Spagnuolo says he's approaching it as just another game.

After a season-opening 31-13 loss to the Eagles at home, that means getting a win Monday night at the New York Giants.

Spagnuolo says "no matter who we played, where we play it, the goal would be the same."

The players relish the opportunity of earning that victory in the national spotlight, especially because they haven't been there since Dec. 11, 2006.

Defensive end Chris Long says the Rams can't take their opportunity "for granted."

Running back Steven Jackson hopes to play, but didn't practice again Saturday because of a quad he strained in the first quarter last week.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 77°
11am 80°
12pm 83°
1pm 87°