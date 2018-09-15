Rams Return to Play on Monday Night Football

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There's no denying the St. Louis Rams are excited to be making the franchise's first Monday night appearance in five years, even if coach Steve Spagnuolo says he's approaching it as just another game.

After a season-opening 31-13 loss to the Eagles at home, that means getting a win Monday night at the New York Giants.

Spagnuolo says "no matter who we played, where we play it, the goal would be the same."

The players relish the opportunity of earning that victory in the national spotlight, especially because they haven't been there since Dec. 11, 2006.

Defensive end Chris Long says the Rams can't take their opportunity "for granted."

Running back Steven Jackson hopes to play, but didn't practice again Saturday because of a quad he strained in the first quarter last week.