Rams' Robert Quinn Charged with Drunk Driving

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rams defensive end Robert Quinn is facing a drunken-driving charge after being pulled over in a St. Louis suburb last week.

Florissant police Capt. Tim Lowery says Quinn was involved in a one-car accident on an exit ramp along Interstate 270 at 5:38 a.m. on July 10. Lowery says Quinn was intoxicated and arrested without incident. He posted bond that day and was released.

Quinn is also charged with failure to exercise a high degree of care, and with having no insurance.

The Rams say the team and the league are aware of the case and take it seriously.

Quinn was the Rams' first-round draft pick in 2011, the 14th overall selection out of North Carolina. He was third on the team with five sacks in 2011.