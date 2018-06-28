Rams Say No to Dome Plan, Will Submit Their Own
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have rejected the initial proposal to upgrade the Edward Jones Dome and will submit their own improvement plan.
The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission on February 1 announced a plan calling for $124 million in improvements in an effort to keep the Rams in St. Louis. The team can break its lease after the 2014 season if the dome is not deemed to be a top-tier stadium.
The CVC said Thursday that the Rams have rejected the proposal and will submit their own plan by May 1. Messages left with the Rams were not immediately returned.
The CVC plan includes a massive scoreboard, new club seats and other amenities. But it also calls for the Rams to pay for 52 percent of the cost.
