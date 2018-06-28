Rams Say RB Jackson Not Unhappy

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams say running back Steven Jackson is not unhappy with his contract. A day before the NFL draft, the Rams also say they're not interested in trading the two-time Pro Bowler.

Coach Jeff Fisher said Wednesday he believes rumors that Jackson was unhappy came from someone trying to drum up some excitement.

The Rams have the sixth overall pick Thursday night after trading the No. 2 pick to the Redskins. Most mock drafts have St. Louis taking Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon. Depending how the top of the draft goes, the Rams also could take Alabama running back Trent Richardson as Jackson's eventual successor.