Rams Set to Introduce Fisher as New Coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have scheduled a news conference to introduce Jeff Fisher as their new coach, having finalized contract details.

The announcement for 1 P.M. on Tuesday came amid reports Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has agreed to join Fisher's staff in the same role.

The Rams on Friday agreed to a deal with Fisher, who sat out last season after 17 with the Titans. Fisher was the top coaching candidate this offseason and picked St. Louis, 2-14 last year and with only 15 wins the last five years, over Miami.

Fisher and WIllliams, both 53, were together in Tennessee from 1994-2000.