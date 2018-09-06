Rams Shock Saints 31-21

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Steven Jackson scored two touchdowns and had is first 100-yard rushing game in three seasons as the St. Louis Rams upset the New Orleans Saints 31-21 for their first win on

Sunday.

The win for the Rams (1-6) came two days after the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series, with manager Tony La Russa and several of his players showing up to support the city's football team.

Drew Brees kept alive his touchdown pass streak in the final seconds a week after throwing five TDs in a 62-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Brees was intercepted twice, with Darian Stewart's pick and 27-yard return putting the game away with 2:51 to go.

The NFC South-leading Saints (5-3) average an NFL-best 35 points but never got going against a defense ranked near the bottom of the league. The Rams had a season-high six sacks after entering the game with just 11, three by Chris Long.