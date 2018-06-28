Rams Sign RB Norwood

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 02 2011 Aug 2, 2011 Tuesday, August 02, 2011 6:48:46 PM CDT August 02, 2011 in Football
Source: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Running back Jerious Norwood has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the St. Louis Rams, who need a backup for Steven Jackson.

The 28-year-old Norwood is on the sideline Tuesday night as the Rams practice in 102-degree heat.

Norwood spent almost all of last season on injured reserve with the Atlanta Falcons after injuring his right knee on a kickoff return. Norwood missed six games in 2009 when he had a career-low 252 yards rushing in 10 games, including four starts.

He had a career high 633 yards rushing as a rookie in 2006 and 613 in 2007.

Jackson made his third Pro Bowl last year, rushing for 1,241 yards for third-best in the NFC. He's the franchise's career leading rushing leader with 7,948 yards.

