Rams Sign WR Kenny Britt

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have signed Kenny Britt to a free agent deal, adding depth to a young group at wide receiver.

The Rams also added defensive lineman Alex Carrington on Tuesday. In other recent moves, St. Louis added backup quarterback Shaun Hill, linebacker Etienne Sabino and cornerback Greg Reid.

Britt was a first-round pick of the Titans in 2009 when Rams coach Jeff Fisher was in Tennessee. He caught 84 passes for 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons, averaging 18.5 yards per catch in 2010. He has since been hindered by a knee injury and personal issues.

The Rams spent heavily for two other ex-Titans in free agency the last two seasons, cornerback Cortland Finnegan and tight end Jared Cook. Finnegan was released after missing much of last season with an eye injury and signed with Miami.