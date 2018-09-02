Rams surprise Manning, Broncos 22-7

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Shaun Hill was effective in his first start since regaining the quarterback job and the St. Louis Rams defense made life miserable for Peyton Manning in a 22-7 victory over the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Rookie Tre Mason had 29 carries for 113 yards, the most allowed by the Broncos' top-ranked run defense.

Kenny Britt had four catches for 128 yards with a 63-yard score and Greg Zuerlein was a career-best 5 for 5 on field goals for the Rams (4-6).

Manning was 34 for 54 for 389 yards with two interceptions, but was held to a 42-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, ending a streak of 15 consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes.

The Broncos (7-3) were held to 28 yards rushing and failed twice on fourth down deep in St. Louis territory.

Manning threw incomplete from the 37 in the first quarter and rookie Aaron Donald's sack ended a drive in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-4 from the 28.