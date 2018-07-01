Rams to Release Kicker Josh Brown

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams will release kicker Josh Brown, who's been something of a disappointment, and drafted a potential replacement in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Brown, who turns 33 on Sunday, is entering the final year of a five-year, $14.2 million deal. He's a career 81 percent kicker but was 21 for 28 on field goals last season, with five misses inside the 50 and one inside the 40.

The Rams selected Greg Zuerlein of Missouri Western, who set an NCAA Division II record with 21 consecutive field goals last season and missed once in 24 attempts overall.