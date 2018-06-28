Rams Trade Down, Take DT Brockers in 1st Round

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Backed into a corner by the mad shuffling ahead of them, the St. Louis Rams have added a big body to the defensive line by taking LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers with the 14th overall pick.

The Rams appeared poised to take Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon with the sixth pick, then traded down eight spots after Jacksonville moved up to snatch Blackmon with the fifth overall pick. The Rams received the Cowboys' second-round pick in that deal, leaving them with three of the first 13 picks in the second round, including the first pick of Day 2.

Brockers, a sophomore, had just two sacks in his lone year as a starter. The Rams released two defensive tackles, Justin Bannan and Fred Robbins, prior to free agency.