Rams Trade Up to Get West Virginia WR Tavon Austin

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams got help for quarterback Sam Bradford, trading up eight spots with Buffalo and taking West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin with the eighth overall selection in the NFL draft.

The Rams have been active on both draft days under coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead. Last year, they traded the second overall pick to the Redskins for a batch of premium picks, including the 22nd overall pick Thursday night.

The Bills also got the Rams' second- and seventh-round picks in the deal.

The 5-8, 172-pound Austin was considered the best overall wide receiver in the draft.