Rams Waive WR Alexander Injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have waived wide receiver Danario Alexander, a star at Missouri who has not been able to stay on the field in the NFL, with an injury settlement.

Alexander has had multiple surgeries on his left knee and has been dogged by a hamstring injury all summer, participating in a handful of practices and missing the first three preseason games. Alexander had 26 catches with two touchdowns and a 16.6-yard average last season in 10 games, five of them starts.

In a mild surprise, defensive tackle Trevor Laws was placed on injured reserve with a right patellar tendon issue. Like Alexander, Laws didn't practice much and did not appear in the preseason.

The 304-pound Laws, a former second-round pick of the Eagles in 2008, made one start for Philadelphia in both 2011 and 2010.

The Rams waived kicker Garrett Lindholm, fullback Todd Anderson, linebackers Noah Keller and Alex Hoffman-Ellis, defensive tackle John Gill, tight end Brody Eldridge, wide receivers Charles Gilbert and Brandyn Harvey, offensive lineman Kevin Hughes, offensive tackle Ryan McKee, running backs Calvin Middleton and Nick Schweiger, and long snapper Travis Tripucka.