Rams Wide Receiver Out For First Four Games
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.
Bailey was a third-round draft pick last year out of West Virginia, and made two starts. He had 17 receptions with a 13.3-yard average and also ran for a 27-yard touchdown.
Bailey will be eligible to return to the roster on Monday, Oct.6, before the Rams' next game against San Francisco. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
