Rams WR Amendola Likes the New Offense

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Danny Amendola led the St. Louis Rams in receptions last year and seems to be fitting in nicely with the offense being installed by new coordinator Josh McDaniels.



Amendola and the rest of he Rams expect the passes to be spread around more.



The pint-sized, do-it-all Amendola was the Rams' unlikely receiving leader last year with a team-high 85 catches for 689 yards.

