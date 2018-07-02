Rams Wrap Up 2012 NFL Draft with Five Selections

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams continued to address an area of need Saturday with the selection of wide receiver Chris Givens of Wake Forest in the fourth round.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Givens amassed 2,473 receiving yards on 163 receptions in his career. Last season, Givens set a school single-season record with 1,330 yards. He caught 83 passes and had nine touchdowns.

Givens also returned kicks and had 45 rushing attempts at Wake Forest. Givens finished with 3,509 all-purpose yards. He is the second receiver the Rams have selected in this draft to help quarterback Sam Bradford, the top pick in the 2010 draft. In the second round, St. Louis drafted wide receiver Brian Quick of Appalachian State.

With their fifth round pick, St. Louis selected offensive guard Rokevious Watkins of South Carolina.

The Rams got the 152nd pick in the draft in their Thursday trade with Dallas that allowed the Cowboys to take the Rams' No. 6 slot in the first round while St. Louis dropped down to No. 14.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Watkins is versatile. He can play inside and outside on the offensive line. Watkins played both guard positions in his junior year at South Carolina. As a senior, Watkins played both tackle positions and one game as a guard. He started 27 games the past two seasons.

Watkins was medically excluded from the NFL combine with a right wrist injury.

St. Louis selected kicker Greg Zuerlein of Missouri Western in the sixth round of the NFL draft. They used the 171st selection to nab the 6-foot, 190-pound Zuerlein, who kicked 23 field goals last season and missed just one.

Zuerlein broke an NCAA Division II record last season with 21 consecutive field goals, including nine that were 50 or more yards. He kicked two 58-yard field goals last year.

He led the nation with a .952 field goal percentage for any kicker with at least 12 attempts. Zuerlein averaged 10.7 points per game.

With their first pick in the seventh round, the St. Louis Rams selected 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker Aaron Brown of Hawaii. St. Louis has just four linebackers currently on the roster.

Brown was suspended for the first game of the Hawaii season. Brown and a teammate were accused of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for their alleged involvement in a fight at a Waikiki nightclub.

As a senior, Brown had 103 tackles, including 13 for loss. Brown recorded 4.5 sacks and had three interceptions. As a junior, Brown made 83 tackles and tied for the team lead in sacks with five. He also had 9.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

The St. Louis Rams selected running back Daryl Richardson of Abilene Christian with their second pick in the seventh round.

The Rams used the next to last selection in the NFLDdraft to pick 5-foot-11, 200-pound Richardson. It was a compensatory pick for St. Louis.

Richardson is the brother of former Abilene Christian running back Bernard Scott, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a senior, Richardson rushed for 867 yards, including a long run of 75 yards. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns. Richardson also caught 40 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.