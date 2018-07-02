Rancher Baffled by Drive By Shooting of Two Cows

COLE COUNTY - "It's tough. It's very tough," according to rancher Tammy Goldammer, on the loss of two heads of cattle.

Around 6:30 Friday night, she said a man in a truck pulled up to her cattle pasture on the Moniteau and Cole County line and shot and killed one of her bred cows which was just days from giving birth. She said he also wounded another cow, which is now missing.

"We lost the cow, we lost the calf, we lost everything. Just from a senseless shooting of an innocent animal," said Goldammer.

On the surface, it may sound like a cruel prank - but Goldammer said this was a targeted hit on her cattle.

"It's got intentional written all over it," said Goldammer. "They pull up here, they set for basically, ten minutes, they see the neighbor's son, they leave, they come back, and they pull up in a position where they've got absolute total view of the cattle."

Goldammer also said she thought the shooter tried to scare off the neighbor's son when they first pulled up to her pasture. She showed KOMU 8 News five fresh burn marks in the newly-paved section of Route U. That's where she said the shooter revved his engine and squealed to a stop as a scare tactic, leaving five burn marks where the tires seared through the heated, fresh pavement to the old pavement beneath.

Goldammer said her neighbor's son described the truck as a white, two-door, late 90s pickup with a rusted-out section about the size of a football.

Cole County Sheriff Greg White said he couldn't comment on the shootings. He would only say that it's an ongoing investigation.