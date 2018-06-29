Randolph and Monroe Counties Hit Hard

Some of the very worst damage around the state was in a band south and east of Moberly. Near Renick, a Columbia College bus overturned, trapping its riders. The Highway Patrol would not confirm who was on the bus, but say 13 people were injured.

East of there, people hunted for lost animals and each other, after the storm leveled much of the town of Middle Grove. Wendy Davis is dealing with a lot of storm damage. She said, "My husband works hurricanes for a living, and I go and visit him and I see a lot of devastation there. But when it's in your own backyard it's a little different."

The destruction is in her backyard, and in her home. "We have a tree stuck through the wall, it pushed the stove about three foot away from the wall, part of our roof is gone," Davis said. But she was lucky. Another victim, Kurt Middleton, said, "there's supposed to be two trailer houses missing, completely gone from here." and the storm damaged or destroyed many other homes. But neighbors say nobody was hurt. Sharon Carroll said, "we're just praising the lord that no one was injured. The rest of it can be replaced. I've just never experienced anything like this. Hope i never do again."