Randolph Co. man ruled incompetent to stand trial in wife's death

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A judge has found a mid-Missouri man incompetent to stand trial in the shooting death of his wife.

A Randolph County judge on Wednesday ordered that 81-year-old Vernon Head be taken into the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health indefinitely.

The 81-year-old Head was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, 77-year-old Vickye Head, at their home in Moberly.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford said Head has dementia.

Court records said Head went to a Hunstville bank on Dec. 5 and told an employee his wife had been shot in the head and was dead. He asked a bank employee to call the sheriff's department and he was taken into custody.