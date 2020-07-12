Randolph Co. Sheriff's Department employee fired for body camera video leak

HUNTSVILLE - An employee at the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was fired after body camera video was released to a civilian and later posted online.

According to a news release from Sheriff Mark Nichols, the video shows a person making a harassment complaint against a sheriff's department employee. That person later retracted the complaint, Nichols said.

The employee reportedly denied doing anything improper. Nichols said releasing body camera video is in violation of department policy, and the employee in question was terminated. The employee was not identified.

Nichols confirmed to KOMU the video was posted to YouTube by Will Barger, a candidate for Randolph County Sheriff who works with the Vandalia Police Department. The video shows a complaint, which was later retracted, being made against Sgt. Chris Wertz, a Randolph County Sheriff's Department employee who is also running for sheriff.

Wertz and Barger, along with Aaron Wilson, will face off in the August primary for the Republican nomination, with the winner going on to the general election in November.