Randolph Commissioners Split Over Proposed Law

If the county commission approves the proposed ordinance, it will get a $12,000 grant to enforce the nuisance law.

However, Associate Commissioner Doug Galaske said Missouri already has a similar ordinance, so the county can ask for the grant under state law.

"We don't want to pass more laws," said Galaske. "A concerned citizen came to the commission and said, 'Instead of doing this, you have these state statutes that you can enforce.' And the prosecuting attorney said that is the direction we need to take."

The two commissioners' difference of opinion has become a battle of wills. Each of them has one vote on the proposed law, although Presiding Commissioner Myles can break a tie. Galaske said that's unfair.

"It's not democracy and it's not the American way and I'm just really opposed to it," said Galaske, who added he will protest by not showing up for the vote. Myles plans to vote anyway.

"It's political," said Myles "They do not want one of the few Republicans in Randolph County government passing anything that might look good."

A decision is legally valid only if at least two commissioners vote. Myles said it's up to the Missouri attorney general to decide if the vote is valid and if the commissioners are doing their jobs properly.

Gov. Blunt will appoint a new commissioner in January to replace Bankhead.